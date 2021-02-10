Chyron Acquires Weather Suite From DTN

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron is buying DTN's Weather Suite (formerly MateoGroup). DTN is a Minneapolis-based-based data analytics company.

"The acquisition of Weather Suite brings Chyron a weather platform with deep multiplatform, collaboration, and role-based access capabilities," said Chyron Vice President of Product and Strategy Mathieu Yerle. "We are excited to bring our in-depth production, service, and support capabilities to Weather Suite's clients."

Weather Suite staff is transferred to Chyron as part of the transaction, becoming a core part of the growing Chyron Weather team. With this acquisition, Chyron also enters into a partnership with DTN to provide customers with weather data.

"We are excited to welcome Weather Suite employees and clients to the Chyron family ," said Chyron CEO Ariel Garcia. "We have identified weather as one of our core areas for growth and innovation, and we look forward to working with the growing team to continue developing the best products for our customers."