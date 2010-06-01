Chrosziel shows prototype ALADIN Mark II remote control for 3-D rigs at NAB

Chrosziel showcased a prototype of the eight-motor remote control ALADIN Mark II for 3-D rigs at NAB2010.

Featuring new menu navigation, the remote control offers intuitive operation with feedback on the display. The reliable transmission of data has been retained and completed by a spectrum analyzer that indicates field intensity of the selected channel and reveals possible interfering signals in the complete transmission range.

The remote is an open system with a USB interface; it is possible to track the cameras on a 3-D rig automatically with changes in focus to adjust values for distance and/or angles between the cameras. The company expects to deliver the first units in the fall.