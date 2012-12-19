Christie Introduces TVC-700 video wall controller

CYPRESS, CALIF. – Christie has introduced the new TVC-700, a PC-based controller for 24/7 control room environments. Using the PCIe bus architecture and state-of-the-art GPU technology, it provides ample graphics and processing power to support multiple inputs and outputs. With simultaneous support for hardware accelerated 3D applications and ultra-high resolution outputs, it can handle 3D content such as CAD/CAM modeling and data visualization.



It comes bundled with Christie MasterSuite software, with WallManager and MediaManager programs to help make tiled video wall displays respond as a single, ultra-high-resolution Windows desktop. Christie display wall processors can be found in applications ranging from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation COMPASS control room, to the NASDAQ’s MarketSite in New York City, to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.