Chinese network purchases TSL audio monitoring devices

Audio engineers based in the U.S. have spent time over the last years figuring out ways to comply with the CALM Act that work into a timely workflow, and so have their counterparts in many other parts of the world. The Guangzhou Broadcast Network, which serves the Guangdong province of the People’s Republic of China, recently announced that it will be installing 23 PAM2-3G16 audio monitoring units into its main studio. These TSL (www.tsl.co.uk/products.aspx) units will be incorporated into an upgrade from SD to HD that the network is conducting.

The PAM2-3G16’s encode in a variety of Dolby formats was critically important to GZBN, according to Ji Chunbao, Sales Manager for Century Sage Scientific, the local systems integrator that the network worked with. “We particularly like that the PAM2s are fully compatible with Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding from HD, SDI and AES signal sources,” says Chunbao. “This gives GZBN the flexibility to deal with multiple audio formats coming into the facility. The units are also software upgradeable and offer compliance monitoring for all current international loudness standards. The PAM2-3G16 units are perfect for this application.”