China's Hunan TV goes S3D with Quantel

NEWBURY, U.K.– Hunan TV, a Chinese entertainment television channel, has purchased a third Quantel Enterprise sQ production system for its Stereo3D program production.



The division of Hunan Broadcasting Group has been a Quantel customer since it chose two Quantel Enterprise sQ systems in 2008, and then upgraded to a full HD workflow in 2010.



The new Enterprise sQ system handles ingest, editing and output of S3D media within an integrated S3D workflow. The production system will be used in the new studio to produce 3D content in line with new regulations.



“The broadcast industry in China is very competitive, so we needed a high quality and reliable broadcast system to deliver excellent results to our wide audience,” says Director of Hunan TV Gong Rulin. “We chose Quantel Enterprise sQ because its video quality is much better than other systems. The Enterprise sQ workflow is much quicker, with an excellent time-to-air. Enterprise sQ collaborative workflows enable us to produce a lot of 3D content in a very short space of time. It allows a number of editors to work simultaneously on different sections of a program.”



