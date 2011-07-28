Chellomedia expands Pilat Media’s IBMS to control 17 additional channels

Chellomedia's Chello Digital Media Centre (DMC) will expand its installation of Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) to support 17 Chello DMC channels in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

IBMS unites the 10 countries in the region under a single unified scheduling and media management platform for greater efficiencies, reduced costs and increased revenue.

The Chello DMC is one of Europe's leading providers of multichannel playout, post-production, TV distribution and content delivery services for local and global broadcasters and content owners. With the addition of CEE, IBMS will support 66 Chello DMC channel feeds covering 19 territories in 16 audio languages and 26 subtitled languages.

Previously, Chello DMC channel groups for CEE (including Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina) relied on at least five different media planning and scheduling systems with little or no integration between them. Now, all channel groups will be integrated and unified under the IBMS platform, with data from previous systems migrated into IBMS to provide a repository of historical input for business analysis and planning for future services.

IBMS also provides complete integration with the Chello DMC's automation, media asset management and other systems to provide seamless scheduling and management of media assets throughout the broadcast life cycle from acquisition and ingest to post-production processing and transmission.

