Chello Multicanal expands with Tedial

As part of this major expansion, Spanish facility Chello Multicanal has upgraded its Tedial Tarsys MAM and Ficus Business Process Manager (BPM) systems to enable its two sites in Madrid (production) and Barcelona (transmission) to be linked, providing full workflow integration.

Production for all of Chello Multicanal’s HD programming is carried out in its Madrid facility using Final Cut Pro, a new addition to its existing Avid suites housed in Barcelona. Once complete, the edited material is sent to the Barcelona facility for QC, transmission and archive under the full control of the Tedial systems. The Tedial MAM and BPM systems manage material movements between Madrid and Barcelona.