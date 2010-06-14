Charter Communications expands HD offerings with switched digital video

Cable operator Charter Communications said last week it plans to expand its HD services to customers with SDV equipment and services supplied by Motorola. The move will allow more content to be delivered to customers without increasing network bandwidth.

By the end of the year, Charter plans to launch SDV in more than 60 percent of its footprint, said Charter executive VP, operations and CTO Marwan Fawaz.

Motorola's SDV architecture dynamically transmits only those channels that are being watched in specific neighborhoods at any given time, maximizing the bandwidth efficiency. This process occurs as quickly as a subscriber can change channels, so it is seamless to the viewer.

The SDV launch will allow Charter to deploy more HD service and continue to enhance its Internet service. Charter has already deployed Motorola's SDV services in North Carolina, Missouri and Nevada, with more launches planned this year.

Charter's deployments now bring total operator commitments for the Motorola SDV solution to more than 30 million homes passed.