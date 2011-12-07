Channel One Russia selects AmberFin iCR for ingest and transcoding

AmberFin is to install its iCR intelligent content ingest and transcoding system at Channel One Russia’s production headquarters in Moscow. This strategic investment will enable the former state broadcaster to migrate to file-based workflows without the need for extensive investment in baseband video transcoders and processors.

Channel One Russia acquires content from numerous international suppliers, many of which operate in the U.S, Asian and European markets. Consequently, material arrives at its broadcast operations center in a broad range of formats, many on tape. The AmberFin iCR is used to ingest and transcode to a single, common-file format prior to post-production and playout

