Channel Master Handing Out TV Antennas on Tax Day

PHOENIX—Nobody likes doing their taxes, but Channel Master hopes to make April 15 a little better this year, designating the annual Tax Day as Free Antenna Day. The provider of alternative TV systems has announced it will give away individual units of its FLATenna, an indoor omni-directional TV antenna capable of receiving signals from up to 35 miles, as well as provide free shipping.

Channel Master FLATenna

Starting at 8 a.m. PST on April 15, customers can visit the Channel Master website to get a free antenna. There is a limit of one per customer and the offer is good while supplies last. To learn more about the offer, the company has set up a Free Antenna Day page.

“Our purpose is to help promote awareness of free broadcast television,” said Shelly O’Connell, director of marketing communications for Channel Master. “Many Americans either don’t know what a TV antenna is or don’t realize the value that it provides. It’s a matter of education and we think celebrating Tax Day with some free antennas would be a fun way to help deliver the message.”