Channel Da Vinci Launches in U.S. on Sling TV and TCL
The edutainment service wants to expand its audiences with a FAST channel
LONDON—International pay TV channel Da Vinci, which is already available in 70 million homes worldwide, is expanding into the U.S. with a free ad-supported streaming TV service (FAST).
Founder and COO, Estelle Lloyd, explained that the launches "are significant as they remove the biggest barrier, the paywall, and expose us to new and fresh audiences. We can reach so many more homes and devices and - for us - that’s significant in fulfilling our purpose. We’re delighted to work with Sling and TCL and very keen to partner with more FAST platforms.”
As part of the U.S. expansion, Da Vinci's newly launched FAST channel is now available for all Sling users to stream for free, without any payment or credit card required. The channel will continue its FAST rollout to streaming TV audiences across America on TCL Channel’s free streaming service available on TCL TVs, powered by Roku and Google smart TV systems.
The channel features popular, first-window and award-winning documentaries, series and TV shows that are all TV-G rated. Programming spans factual entertainment, scripted dramas, animation, comedy and more for learning-loving viewers.
The titles cover a wide range of categories: science/ tech, nature/wildlife/pets, math/engineering, creativity/arts, society/culture, and adventure/exploration.
With a special focus on STEM, creativity, critical thinking, and social-emotional learning across all genre categories, the channel celebrates these timely contemporary themes in fun monthly programming marathons like the recent Kindness Challenge and Go Green campaigns, the company said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
