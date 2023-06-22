Change! Secures Full Coverage in New York DMA

BALTIMORE—Sinclair’s multicast TV network Charge! has announced a series of new distribution agreements effective July 1, resulting in significant upgrades to the network’s coverage in the New York DMA, especially in Manhattan.

Charge!’s new carriage includes an agreement with RNN Media Group, owners of New York’s WRNN, resulting in new distribution in Manhattan on Spectrum channel 92.

Charge! has also reached a distribution agreement with WJLP, over-the-air channel 33.6, transmitting from One World Trade Center and allowing for greater reach across the New York DMA.

Charge! continues to be available elsewhere in the New York DMA on Altice and Verizon FiOS.

As previously announced, Charge! will add the Dick Wolf series, "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" to anchor its primetime lineup. The long-running primetime hit, starring Vincent D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe, joins "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY" this fall.

“With its lineup of the most prominent police franchises in TV history including `Law & Order: Criminal Intent' and `CSI: New York' , Charge! is primed for growth in the #1 DMA in the country,” said Adam Ware, senior vice president, Growth Networks Group. “No matter how viewers in the Tri-State area watch network TV, Charge! has them covered.”

Additionally, the network can be watched nationally on Dish Network, Sling TV, and YouTubeTV, where Charge! launched earlier this month. Charge! also streams live on the network’s connected TV app and at www.watchcharge.com.