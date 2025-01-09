CES: Sylvox Unveils ATSC 3.0 Outdoor TVs

Sylvox Cinema Pro Outdoor TVs with Helio QLED technology offer ATSC 3.0 reception and deliver 3,500 to 5,000 nits of brightness for cinema-grade visuals in a bright outdoor environment.

LAS VEGAS—Viewers who want to take the enhanced viewing capability of NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 outside to patios and other areas, will be able to do so with Sylvox’s new outdoor TVs that are designed to transform backyards into cinemas, gaming arenas, and entertainment hubs—all while withstanding rain, sun and extreme temperatures.

At this week’s CES (Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 51727), Sylvox has been displaying its Sylvox Cinema Pro Outdoor TVs with Helio QLED technology that deliver 3,500 to 5,000 nits of brightness for cinema-grade visuals in bright outdoor environments. They are the first outdoor TV sets that come with built-in ATSC 3.0 reception capabilities.

"Sylvox is committed to pushing the boundaries of outdoor entertainment," Sylvox founder Golden Young said. "With CES 2025, we're proud to unveil innovations that transform outdoor living spaces into immersive entertainment hubs."

The Sylvox Cinema Series transforms outdoor spaces into theaters with Helio QLED technology. Featuring up to 5,000-nit brightness and theater-grade features, it delivers immersive movie nights under the stars, vibrant sports viewing in bright daylight, and stunning entertainment for outdoor gatherings year-round, the company reported.

For more information, visit sylvoxtv.com.