CES: Sylvox Unveils ATSC 3.0 Outdoor TVs
They are one of the first lines of outdoor TVs that come with built-in NextGen TV reception capabilities
LAS VEGAS—Viewers who want to take the enhanced viewing capability of NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 outside to patios and other areas, will be able to do so with Sylvox’s new outdoor TVs that are designed to transform backyards into cinemas, gaming arenas, and entertainment hubs—all while withstanding rain, sun and extreme temperatures.
At this week’s CES (Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 51727), Sylvox has been displaying its Sylvox Cinema Pro Outdoor TVs with Helio QLED technology that deliver 3,500 to 5,000 nits of brightness for cinema-grade visuals in bright outdoor environments. They are the first outdoor TV sets that come with built-in ATSC 3.0 reception capabilities.
[Also Read: More TV Tech Coverage of News From CES]
"Sylvox is committed to pushing the boundaries of outdoor entertainment," Sylvox founder Golden Young said. "With CES 2025, we're proud to unveil innovations that transform outdoor living spaces into immersive entertainment hubs."
The Sylvox Cinema Series transforms outdoor spaces into theaters with Helio QLED technology. Featuring up to 5,000-nit brightness and theater-grade features, it delivers immersive movie nights under the stars, vibrant sports viewing in bright daylight, and stunning entertainment for outdoor gatherings year-round, the company reported.
For more information, visit sylvoxtv.com.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.