CES 2014 Day 2, Also Ripped...

LAS VEGAS — The smoke seemed to clear somewhat in Glitter Gulch on Day No. 2 of International CES, where 100,000 people have gathered to ogle new electrical stuff. TV Technology’s Shameless Aggregation Division is once again on this like white on rice. (At left, Intel employed a flying whale for its presentation. Image courtesy of CES.)



“Panasonic’s First-Person 4K Camera Debuts at CES, Set for Launch in Late 2014,” from engadget

[Panasonic] revealed a UHD camera that folks can wear on their head with the help of a plastic mount that wraps around their ears and neck.

“Gentlemen, Start Your 4K Engines,” at Light Reading.

In a flurry of moves at the CES show in Las Vegas this week, Comcast, DirecTV, Netflix and Amazon announced deals to deliver 4KTV programming to Samsung's new line of 4KTV sets later this year. In addition, Samsung will team up with M-Go to stream 4K content from DreamWorks.

“Why Roku TV Will Save the Company,” by Fortune Tech.

Roku introduced Roku TV, its first attempt to offer actual televisions loaded with its software. The company will work with Chinese electronics makers Hisense and TCL to produce several models, ranging in price from several hundred dollars to upwards of $1,000, depending on screen size.

“Sony Demos 147-inch 4K (Projector) TV,” from us.

The 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector will be available in the Unite States by summer of 2014 for approximately $30,000 to $40,000. (Yes, there’s a picture.)

“Sony to Expand High-Resolution Audio to More Products,” from TWICE.

Sony said at least one Blu-ray HTiB will ship this year with decoding of high-res files in multiple formats, including 192/14 FLAC, DSD and double DSD. One such HTiB on display is the BDV-N7200W with Bluetooth and nearfield communications technology. One new AVR with high-res decoding is the 7.2-channel STR-1050 with built-in Wi-Fi, AirPlay and Bluetooth.

“CES a Showcase for ‘Internet of Everything,” from the Los Angeles Times.

You won't find Apple, Facebook or Microsoft exhibiting at CES—at least not officially—but Pizza Hut, Ford and Schwinn are here.

“The Hottest Technology Not on Display at CES: Smart Radio Chips,” from MIT Technology Review.

Beyond the glitz of the International Consumer Electronics Show, the wireless industry faces a fundamental problem: more features and faster data transmission are draining phones' batteries faster than ever. Fortunately, there's room for improvement inside the devices, in parts known as power amplifiers that turn electricity into radio energy.



“Leaked Ad Points to T-Mobile Paying Customers’ Termination Fees to Switch Service,” from ZDNet.

A leaked ad spotted by mobile site Droid Life points to further indications that T-Mobile will "pay your family's termination fees" from AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint when they trade in their devices.

“Christopher Lloyd Arrives at CES in Iconic Time Machine,” from CNET.

Actor Christopher Lloyd arrived at CES 2014 in his iconic time-traveling vehicle from "Back to the Future," the DeLorean, as part of a celebration of the 120th year of Gibson guitars.

“Introducing the Best of CES 2014 finalists!” from, well, engadget.

Engadget’s senior editors have been pounding the pavement at the Las Vegas Convention Center to find top contenders for the 13 categories.

