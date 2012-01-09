CES: 2012 Second Biggest in Square Feet Covered

LAS VEGAS: The Consumer Electronics Association said the 2012 International CES will be the association’s second largest show in history when show floor opens on Tuesday.



The 1.851 million net square feet of show floor will open tomorrow, as more than 2,700 exhibiting companies debut their technology. The 2011 show welcomed 149,529 technology attendees and spanned more than 1.6 million net square feet of exhibit space. The largest CES was in 2008, with a record-breaking 1.857 million net square feet of exhibit space.



CEA expects this year’s CES will be the “most innovative show on record,” with more than 20,000 new products slated to be announced this week. Early press conference highlights include a new line of laptops and Ultrabooks from Vizio; Nokia’s new Windows LTE smartphone for AT&T; Lenovo’s entry into the TV market with an Android-powered model; LG’s new super-skinny LED TVs as well as its 55-inch OLED TV; Corning’s new thinner, tougher Gorilla Glass 2; more Ultrabooks; a hand-crank tablet computer; eye-tracking mouse technology; a tiny drone with a 720p camera; and a solar-repowering Kindle case among other gizmos.



