Cerberus Tech Partners With PSSI On IP delivery

SOUTHAMPTON, U.K.—Cerberus Tech Ltd has announced a new partnership with PSSI Global Services that will allow customers to access PSSI International Teleport using Livelink for international video delivery over IP.

Cerberus’ Livelink is an Infrastructure as a Service live delivery platform, which allows users to manage live feeds from any location, to any destination. Livelink features agnostic cloud and protocol infrastructure and offers a robust IP delivery solution to transport live linear and OTT content from point to point or multi-point, the company explained.

“We are delighted that PSSI has chosen to add Livelink to their already impressive portfolio of content delivery solutions,” said Chris Clarke, CEO, Cerberus. “We have spent a lot of time developing our Livelink platform so that the broadcast industry could fully benefit from scalable IP solutions in a way that was aligned with and familiar to traditional satellite and fiber workflows. This partnership demonstrates that IP has a real place in the live broadcast space, and we are excited to see this relationship develop further.”

Through this partnership, PSSI will serve as the North American point of presence for Cerberus. This means PSSI will receive content for U.S.-based events and connect it to the Cerberus IP network, as well as take events that are already on the Cerberus network and send them to receive sites in the U.S. via fiber, satellite and beyond.

“PSSI International Teleport is America’s largest privately owned teleport, providing a hub for transmissions to and from locations around the world,” said Bill Sciolla, vice president and general manager at PSSI International Teleport. “Our partnership with Cerberus gives their customers access to the teleport’s vast resources, while giving us yet another excellent option to offer our clients as we help them develop the right transmission solutions for their goals.”