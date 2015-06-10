Century Optronic Supports Fujinon Lenses for Women’s World Cup

WAYNE, N.J. – It’ll be a busy summer of sports in Canada as the country is playing host to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015, currently underway, and the upcoming Pan Am and Para Pan Am Games. Broadcasters using Fujifilm’s Fujinon lenses will be given technical support via Markham, Ontario based Century Optronic, a company specializing in the sales and service of lenses and battery supplies.

The Fujifilm technical support center is located at Century Optronic headquarters: 570 Alden Rd., Unit 17, Markham, Ontario L3R 8N5. Hours of operation during the events are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. EST.