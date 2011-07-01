Centric TV upgrades Quantel suite

Centric TV, the Washington, D.C.-based cable network, has upgraded its Quantel suites with additional shared storage and the new V5 software. The system now includes two eQ HD finishing systems on a Quantel GenePool.

Centric post-produces a new one-hour edition of “The HOT 10” each week. The show combines a rundown of the week’s most popular videos with interviews that include artists and actors.

The show’s producers shoot the interviews in different cities each week and then bring the P2 or XDCAM video material to the post house for editing with music videos and to build a graphics package. A new one-hour program is produced each week. All the editorial, color correction and finishing is done in a single suite with the Quantel system.

Centric is a 24-hour music and entertainment channel that reflects the music, culture and lifestyle of African-American and multicultural adult viewers.