CEA Solicits Participation in New Mobile Alert Working Group

ARLINGTON, VA.—Consumer Electronics Association announced it is looking for participants for its Fixed and Mobile Alert Warning Devices Working Group, which has begun work on a revision of CEA-CEB25, Best Practices for Implementing Common Alerting Protocol-based Alerts for consumer electronics devices. This document provides recommendations for CAP-encoded data usage among various consumer electronics devices that process CAP-encoded data.



The working group, also called R6 WG16, will review the existing document to determine where improvements might be made. One area of particular focus is how emergency alert messages are received by people with disabilities. The overall goal of the document is to help consumers correctly receive and comprehend emergency messages.



“Emergency alerts issued by various government authorities reach consumers through multiple delivery channels,” said Matthew Straeb, GSSNet, and chair of R6 WG16. “CEA-CEB25 helps CE manufacturers more easily integrate these alerts into their products, with the ultimate goal of helping consumers more easily receive and understand them. While the document already goes a long way toward achieving these goals, we want to make it even better.”



To join the R6 WG16 Fixed and Mobile Alert Warning Devices Working Group, contact Alayne Bell at abell@CE.org. The first teleconference meeting is May 13.

