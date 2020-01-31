CBSN Philly Local Streaming Channel Goes Live

PHILADELPHIA—With CBSN Philly, Philadelphia becomes the sixth market in the U.S. to have its own local direct-to-consumer streaming news service from CBS Television and CBS Interactive. CBSN Philly officially launched on Jan. 30.

The CBSN streaming service offers viewers anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events in the region from local station KYW-TV and a library of local news content available for on-demand viewing. CBSN Philly is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices, as well as on CBSPhilly.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

CBS began these local news streaming services with CBSN New York in December 2018. Since then, CBSN Los Angeles, CBSN Boston, CBSN San Francisco Bay Area and CBSN Minnesota all launched. CBSN Pittsburgh is the next local streaming service scheduled to launch, doing so in February. Other markets expected to receive its own CBSN stream are Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Denver, Miami, Sacramento and Baltimore.

“It is very exciting to reach the midpoint of the rollout for our CBSN Local services with today’s launch of CBSN Philly,” said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Studios. “We have learned so much during our five previous launches and now have the structure in place to accelerate our rollout plan and go live in all of our markets within the next few months.”