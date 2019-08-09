CBSN Local to Get Full Launch by Early 2020

NEW YORK—Following launches in the last calendar year in New York and Los Angeles, CBS has announced that it intends to roll out its CBSN Local streaming news service in all 13 major U.S. markets that have CBS Television Stations local news operations.

The CBSN Local streaming service features 24/7 anchored programming, live breaking news coverage and archived, on-demand local news coverage for the respective regions.

In addition to CBSN New York, which debuted in December 2018, and CBSN Los Angeles, launched in June, CBSN Boston and CBSN San Francisco are expected to launch before 2019 ends. The other nine markets—Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Denver, Miami, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore—will go live in the early part of 2020.

“The early success of CBSN New York and CBSN Los Angeles has exceeded our expectations,” said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations. “It is clear there is significant demand for high-quality local news coverage on streaming services, and we are moving forward with excitement as we prepare to launch CBSN Local services in all 13 of our local news markets.”

CBSN Local streaming channels are available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News app for mobile devices and connected TVs. It is also available through local CBS stations’ websites and the CBS Local mobile app. In the future, CBS expects to make the CBSN Local channels available on CBS All Access in the area they represent.