CBSN Los Angeles Brings Local News Streams to Viewers

LOS ANGELES—Residents of Los Angeles will now be able to access its local CBS-owned stations via a live stream on CBSN Los Angeles, courtesy of CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive. This is the second such streaming service that CBS has launched, previously doing so in with CBSN New York in December 2018.

CBSN Los Angeles will feature 24/7 streams of KCBS and KCAL, including the stations’ regularly scheduled newscasts, coverage of live breaking news, a library of local news content and additional weekday one-hour newscasts produced exclusively for the platform. The news teams will include KCBS and KCAL’s anchors and reporters, as well as a team of journalists working exclusively for CBSN Los Angeles.

The streaming news service will be available for viewers through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News app on mobile and connected TV devices. It can also be viewed through CBSLosAngeles.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

“As we have proven with the success of CBSN New York, the need to deliver, local, relevant and useful information regardless of device or platform continues to grow,” said Adam Wiener, EVP/GM of CBS Local Digital Media.

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive are continuing to develop CBSN streaming services for additional markets, with plans to roll out in Boston and San Francisco later in 2019.