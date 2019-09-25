CBSN Boston Officially Launches

BOSTON—CBSN, CBS’ direct-to-consumer streaming news service that will provide a local focus, has launched in its third market, Boston, on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The new CBSN Boston streaming service offers 24/7 anchored programming, coverage of live breaking news events in the region and a library of local news content that is available for on-demand viewing.

This is the third market that CBSN has launched its service in, following CBSN New York in December 2018 and CBSN Los Angeles in June of this year.

CBSN Boston lineup consists of live streams of WBZ-TV’s newscasts, as well as one-hour newscasts at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. that are produced exclusively on the platform each weekday. The streaming platform will also have an 8 p.m. newscast that will be simulcast by WBZ-TV’s sister station, WSBK-TV.

CBSN Boston is available to viewers through the CBSN, CBSNews.com, on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TVs or through CBSBoston.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

“The combined resources of CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive are placing our CBSN Local services at the forefront of addressing consumers’ interest in receiving local, relevant and useful information on all platforms,” said Adam Wiener, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Local Digital Media. “With today’s launch in Boston we continue moving forward with an accelerated plan to launch CBSN Local services in all of our local news markets.”

CBS already has plans to launch its next CBSN service in San Francisco sometime during the fourth quarter of 2019. It will launch in nine more markets in 2020, including Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Philadelphia, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Denver, Miami, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.