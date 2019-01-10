CBS Sports to Use 4K, 8K Cameras for Super Bowl LIII Broadcast

ATLANTA—For the first time in its history, CBS Sports will deploy multiple 4K and 8K cameras at the Super Bowl to provide close-ups and alternative viewing angles for NFL fans.

CBS will use a total of 115 cameras including 16 cameras with 4K capabilities as well as nine Sony 4800 camera systems strategically placed around the stadium. The cameras will provide additional live game camera angles, and give the production the ability to replay key moments of the game in a super slo-motion and an HD cut-out with zoomed-in perspectives with minimal resolution loss.

This is not the first time 4K has been used in the Super Bowl; NBC deployed a number of 4K cameras for its coverage of Super Bowl LII in 2018.

For the first time in a live network broadcast, multiple 8K cameras will be deployed in the endzone to cover the game (in what the network calls a “highly-constructed engineering solution”).

To provide virtual coverage, CBS will use a live, wireless handheld camera showing augmented reality graphics and up-close camera tracking on the field. This will allow the camera to get closer to these virtual graphics in a way that gives viewers different perspectives and angles including “never–before-seen” field level views of these graphics.

CBS will utilize four cameras (including the SkyCam) with live augmented reality graphics, plus an additional 10 cameras with trackable first-down-line technology. In all, 14 cameras creating virtual graphic elements that are completely manufactured will seamlessly blend in to the real environment of the broadcast.

Over 25 cameras will flank each endzone including HD cameras with super slo-motion capabilities, six 4K cameras, three goal post super slo-motion cameras shooting the backlines and 14 cameras embedded in pylons per each side of the field. A total of 28 pylon cameras will be a part of the 50-plus camera feeds from the endzones.

Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.