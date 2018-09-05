CBS Sports to Stream Super Bowl LIII Across All Platforms

CBS will stream Super Bowl LIII, non-authenticated, at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app across online, mobile and connected TV platforms on Feb. 3, 2019. This will be the third time since 2013 that CBS Sports Digital has streamed the big game. NBC streamed Super Bowl LII in 2018 on NBC Sports app, at NBCSports.com and NBC.com “TV Everywhere.”

The network previously announced that it will stream every NFL game it covers during the regular season on its CBS All Access subscription service through connected devices such as Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast. NFL ON CBS authenticated streaming rights will also extend to mobile for the network’s cable, satellite, telco and vMVPD partners beginning this season.

“We’re looking forward to bringing this season’s biggest game to the biggest possible digital audience and building on the record-breaking Super Bowl streams we’ve delivered in the past,” said Jeff Gerttula, executive vice president and general manager, CBS Sports Digital. “Streaming Super Bowl LIII across CBS Sports Digital and CBS All Access platforms is a win for NFL fans.”