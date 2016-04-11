CBS News Taps MultiDyne for ENG Help in LA

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. & LOS ANGELES—MultiDyne’s LightBox 1430 portable signal transport system has made its way to Hollywood, as the company has announced that CBS Network News Los Angeles recently acquired a LightBox system to boost its ENG production. The MultiDyne technology features a user-specified I/O panel designed for the transport of audio, video and data signals over a single fiber-optic cable.

CBS News LA previously used a collection of signal connectivity components, including fiber converters, video and audio DAs, and intercoms for transporting signals, said John Weiser, supervisor of technical operations at CBS News LA, in a press release. Per MultiDyne, the LightBox 1430 offers an integrated and compact unit for quick configuration and signal distribution during live shoots. The system also features a two-wire intercom option that fits with CBS News Live’s truck.

The network acquired the LightBox 1430 system in January. According to CBS News LA, they have already used it for coverage of Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif., and for a “CBS Evening News” segment live from Las Vegas.