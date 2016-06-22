CBS News Puts CBSN Streaming Service on Xbox 360

NEW YORK—There’s a new release for the Xbox 360, but it’s not a game, it’s a digital streaming news service. CBS News has announced that its CBSN streaming service will now be available in the CBS News app on Xbox 360 consoles.

CBSN features all resources of CBS News and is free to access with no authentication required. The app allows viewers to access live, anchored coverage and original reporting of breaking news, current events, and political, entertainment and sports news.

In addition to now being available on the Xbox 360, CBSN is also available on Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, CBS News apps on iOS, Android and Windows 8.1, and CBSNews.com.