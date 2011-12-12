CBS News color corrects footage with Nucoda HD technology

CBS News, the news and information arm of CBS, has purchased a second Nucoda HD grading and mastering system from Image Systems for the network’s CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. The new system is being used in tandem with an original Nucoda HD system that CBS News bought in 2008. Both systems are used on such high-profile shows as “60 Minutes,” “CBS News Sunday Morning,” “48 Hours Mystery” and other specials. Precision panels have also been installed on both Nucoda HD systems.

For the past three years, the original Nucoda HD system acquired by CBS News has been used on “CBS News Sunday Morning,” the 32-year old newsmagazine hosted by Charles Osgood. First purchased for “60 Minutes,” that installation laid the groundwork for the system and its integration with the news division’s Avid editorial pipeline. Nucoda’s integration with an end-to-end, file-based, Avid-centric workflow was an important feature for this broadcast environment.

Colorist Neal Kassner, a 30-year veteran of CBS News, has been working on the Nucoda HD for the past two years. With the migration of prime-time’s single-topic “48 Hours Mystery” to HD, an additional Nucoda HD was required for the series and the special-events programming such as “9/11: 10 Years Later.”

“One of my first jobs on the Nucoda color grading system was with the Naudets in 2007 for their documentary, ‘In God’s Name,’” Kassner said.

He reteamed with the brothers for the color grading of the re-edited version of their 2002 documentary, which comprises the bulk of “9/11: 10 Years Later.”

“I had to get close to matching what had been done with the previous color correction system,” Kassner said. “In the original documentary, each brother’s camera had a separate signature look. The Nucoda HD gave me the ability to control the image in ways I couldn’t have done 10 years ago.”

He also color corrected HD footage that was captured this year.