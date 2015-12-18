CBS Going All Out for Super Bowl 50 Coverage

NEW YORK—The countdown to Super Bowl 50 is on and CBS is prepared with a week of coverage and special programming. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS will offer week-long coverage from San Francisco across multiple platforms, culminating with the broadcast of Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Immediately following the game, CBS will air special live post-game editions of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the first time late night series will follow the Super Bowl.

In addition, CBS will have shows from nine divisions broadcasting from San Francisco’s Market Street, where Super Bowl City will be located, and Radio Row at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and Santa Clara, Calif. Among the shows broadcasting are “The Super Bowl Today,” CBS’ pre-game show; “CBS News”; CBS Sports Network’s “Super Bowl Live,” “That Other Pregame Show,” “NFL Monday QB” and “We Need to Talk”; Showtime’s “Inside the NFL”; “The Insider”; and “Entertainment Tonight.”

Other special programs will include a broadcast of “NFL Honors” on Saturday, Feb. 6, and a pair of broadcasts on Super Bowl commercials, “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials” on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials All-Star Countdown” on Saturday, Feb. 6.

CBS Sports Digital, CBS Interactive, CBS Radio and CBS Sports Radio will all be in San Francisco with special broadcasts and coverage of their own.

The full programming schedule for all shows will be released at a later date.