CBS and Fox Rejoin NAB

WASHINGTON: CBS Corp. and Fox Broadcasting have rejoined the National Association of Broadcasters, the group said today.



“Today’s announcement also includes the return of CBS’s 29 television stations and 130 radio stations into NAB membership, as well as the 27 owned-and-operated Fox Television Stations and the MyNetworkTV programming service,” the NAB announcement said. “As the primary advocacy organization in Washington for over-the-air broadcasters, NAB represents the interests of thousands of local radio and television stations, and now the following television networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ION Media Networks, Telemundo, and Univision.”



Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, said, “The interests of our industry, our company and our viewers are best served by speaking with one voice on Capitol Hill, at the FCC and in the courts. We look forward to working with Gordon Smith and the other member companies of the NAB toward our common goal of enhancing the enduring values of over-the-air television.”



Marty Franks, executive vice president of planning, policy and government affairs for CBS weighed in: “As the media landscape evolves ever more rapidly, over-the-air broadcasting faces a number of clear opportunities and some significant challenges. One of the very best ways to address these issues is through a resurgent NAB under Gordon Smith’s leadership. We look forward to adding CBS’s voice to NAB’s efforts to preserve and enhance broadcasting on behalf of the public we serve.”



Franks and Abernethy will serve as CBS and Fox members on the NAB board of directors.



NAB chief Gordon Smith said the lobby was “delighted to have their vote of confidence in the NAB team, and we look forward to presenting a seamless display of broadcast unity inside the Beltway.”

-- Deborah D. McAdams