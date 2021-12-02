CBC/Radio-Canada Plans 3,500+ Hours of Live Winter Olympics Coverage

OTTAWA, Canada—In the runup to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, CBC/Radio-Canada has announced that its coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will run from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 20, 2022 and will feature 7 sports and 109 medal events across 13 competition venues.

That will include broadcasts from every venue, totaling more than 3500 hours of live content across all platforms. In addition, broadcast partners TSN, RDS and Sportsnet will offer live event coverage, providing multiple viewing options and CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports will be the digital homes to Beijing 2022, offering Olympic-themed content year-round.

Digital platforms will allow Canadians to stay connected via the CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports websites, the CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports apps, the free CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV streaming services, CBC/Radio-Canada said.

More details on the coverage on various platforms are expected next month.

“In a time of isolation and disconnection, few events have the power to rally people together like the Olympics. CBC/Radio-Canada is delighted to unite all Canadians in our athletes’ Olympic dreams at the Beijing Winter Olympics,” said Catherine Tait, president and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada.

“As Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic network, CBC/Radio-Canada is proud to bring Canadians unparalleled live and on-demand coverage of their favorite sports and athletes, as they go for gold in Beijing,” added François Messier, CBC/Radio-Canada’s Chef de Mission, Beijing 2022. “We’re looking forward to providing sports fans from coast to coast to coast with more award-winning Olympic coverage.”