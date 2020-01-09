CBC/Radio-Canada Goes With LiveU for Montreal Facility

LU600 HEVC units will help with facilities move to SMPTE ST 2110.

HACKENSACK, N.J.—To assist with CBC/Radio-Canada’s new Montreal broadcast center transition to the SMPTE ST 2110 standard, the broadcaster has chosen to equip the facility with LiveU technology to create an IP-based system.

LU600

LiveU products that will be added to the Montreal facility’s operations include LU600 HEVC field units, servers and supporting equipment. The setup in Montreal will be similar to what CBC/Radio-Canada has in its Toronto facility to support broadcast, digital and radio operations.

“CBC/Radio-Canada broadcasts from locations around the world, requiring an integrated solution to deliver high-quality live transmissions over IP to its audiences,” said Avi Cohen, LiveU COO and co-founder. “CBC/Radio-Canada has given us the opportunity to work towards the development of a mix of products that support SMPTE ST 2110 for CBC/Radio Canada.”

LiveU Canadian reseller partner, DXM Technologies, will support CBC/Radio-Canada in this endeavor.