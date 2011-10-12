Carver Arena Relies on Broadcast Pix for Live Video Scoreboard
BILLERICA, MASS.: Broadcast Pix announced that Carver Arena, part of the Peoria Civic Center, managed by SMG, in Peoria, Ill., installed a Slate 3016 live video production system as part of a complete overhaul of its video scoreboard display and control room. The Broadcast Pix system replaced two servers and a basic eight-input switcher, plus its built-in CG provided the arena with live CG capability for the first time.
Installed in summer 2010 by Orlando, Fla.-based XOS Digital, the Slate was part of an upgrade of the arena’s 4:3 video capabilities that also included a new 16:9 Daktronics four-sided video scoreboard, Sony broadcast-quality cameras, and a move to SDI video.
With more than 12,000 seats, Carver Arena serves as the home of the American Hockey League’s Peoria Rivermen and Peoria-based Bradley University’s men’s basketball team. The arena regularly hosts other events as well, including concerts and rodeos.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox