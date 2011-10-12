Carver Arena Relies on Broadcast Pix for Live Video Scoreboard



BILLERICA, MASS.: Broadcast Pix announced that Carver Arena, part of the Peoria Civic Center, managed by SMG, in Peoria, Ill., installed a Slate 3016 live video production system as part of a complete overhaul of its video scoreboard display and control room. The Broadcast Pix system replaced two servers and a basic eight-input switcher, plus its built-in CG provided the arena with live CG capability for the first time.



Installed in summer 2010 by Orlando, Fla.-based XOS Digital, the Slate was part of an upgrade of the arena’s 4:3 video capabilities that also included a new 16:9 Daktronics four-sided video scoreboard, Sony broadcast-quality cameras, and a move to SDI video.



With more than 12,000 seats, Carver Arena serves as the home of the American Hockey League’s Peoria Rivermen and Peoria-based Bradley University’s men’s basketball team. The arena regularly hosts other events as well, including concerts and rodeos.



