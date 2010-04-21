Caribbean station Telearuba chooses FOR-A VRCAM virtual studio

Aruba broadcaster Telearuba is slated to launch HD broadcasts this month. In order to facilitate the HD production of the Caribbean station’s local talk shows, game shows and sports, Telearuba installed the FOR-A VRCAM sensorless virtual studio system, powered by Brainstorm, as well as the FVW-500HS HD/SD video writer.

The VRCAM virtual studio, which is being used with three Sony PMW-EX3 XDCAM EX HD cameras in the studio, will mostly be used for sports and talk shows. It can be used with up to four fixed cameras without external sensors and requires minimal setup and calibration.



Telearuba also purchased the FVW-500HS HD/SD video writer for use during soccer games. The telestrator is a major part of the station’s color commentary for the World Cup this summer.