Canon Unveils New Camcorders For ENG

At the NAB Show (booth C3628) Canon USA will introduce two new compact HD camcorders: the XF205 and XF200, which each include an upgraded zoom lens as well as the same CMOS sensor and image-processing platform featured in the company's existing XA25/XA20 HD camcorders. The new camcorders have a compact, lightweight body design and expanded wireless connectivity that is designed for electronic newsgathering.





The new Canon XF205 camcorder is equipped with both an Ethernet LAN terminal and dual-band wireless LAN connector. The XF205 and XF200 camcorders each feature a fixed wide-angle 26.8 mm (35mm film equivalent) 20x optical zoom lens with Hi-UD (Hi Index Ultra Low Dispersion) glass lens elements for compact size and reduced chromatic aberrations compared to prior models. Additionally, the lens is equipped with an eight-bladed circular aperture that employs the same EMD (Electro Magnetic Diaphragm) technology used in Canon EF lenses and creates natural, attractive blur characteristics.



Differentiating the two models are industry-standard 3G-SDI and HD-SDI output terminals in addition to genlock in/SMPTE time code (in/out) terminals available on the Canon XF205 model.



The new Canon XF205 and XF200 camcorders leverage MPEG-2 compression and support two recording formats, MXF, used by broadcast stations, and MP4, which offers compatibility with web browsers and IP-based infrastructures.



In addition to their compact size, the XF205/XF200 camcorders include three separate lens rings for focus, zoom and iris control and are equipped with a comfortable handgrip that can rotate freely up to a 120 degree angle for outstanding operability while shooting in a variety of situations.



To help ensure a reliable network data connection is always available, the new Canon XF205 and XF200 camcorders are equipped with both an Ethernet LAN terminal and dual-band wireless LAN connectivity. With these two options, users can select the network connection method that best suits their needs.



The XF205 and XF200 camcorders' enhanced network functionality provides users with improved shooting freedom and efficiency during electronic news gathering and other shooting situations in which workflow speed plays a crucial role. Canon's CameraAccess plus app enables live viewing and remote operation using a compatible smartphone or tablet device, as well as the real-time transfer of proxy data.



The Canon XF205 and XF200 HD camcorders will be available in mid-July for an estimated list price of $4,400.00 and $3,900.00, respectively.