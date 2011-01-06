Canon Lenses Equip Mobile Trucks



CSP Mobile Productions recently upgraded two of their newest production trucks with 19 Canon HDTV lenses.



The purchase included two XJ100x9.3B units, four XJ86x9.3B units, five XJ72x9.3B long-zoom HD field lenses, as well as eight HJ22ex7.6B portable HD ENG lenses. Canon states their long-field HDTV zoom lenses are the most widely used in HD sports and entertainment production, and the XJ100x9.3B model is the world’s first triple-digit zoom lens. All long-field HD zoom lenses make use of the company’s second-generation digital servo systems providing easier operation and improved control. The HJ22ex7.6B model is Canon's longest focal length portable HD zoom lens offered, and features a digital drive unit for precise, automated repeatability of lens settings.



“We’ve had phenomenal results with Canon in the truck environment, which can be extremely demanding,” said CSP Mobile Productions president and co-owner Len Chase. “The XJ86 has been the mainstay of our SD-5 truck for years, and our full store of Canon lenses has been rock-solid for us.”



CSP Mobile Productions is based in Maine and specializes in coverage of northeastern college sports, produced primarily in 720p for ESPN and ESPN2. CSP Mobile Productions is a member company of Alliance Productions, a collaboration of mobile production service providers.



