Canon announces new entrant to Cinema EOS range

Canon adds to the Cinema EOS System with the launch of the new EOS C100 – an interchangeable-lens professional video camera designed for independent videographers. Based on the core performance of the EOS C300, the new model includes a range of new automatic features – making it ideal for professionals who shoot without a crew, or EOS videographers entering the Cinema EOS System for the first time.

With Canon’s Super 35mm 8.3MP Bayer-filtered CMOS sensor at its core, the EOS C100 combines exceptional image quality with a design approximately 15 percent smaller than the EOS C300. With Canon’s EF mount users have immediate access to over 60 EF lenses, as well as the freedom to experiment with the company’s expanding EF Cinema Lens line-up.

AVCHD codec

Designed to offer leading quality and portability, the EOS C100 features a specification designed around the needs of single operators. Its advanced imaging system utilises the widely-used AVCHD codec, with the CMOS sensor recording 1920x1080 resolution video to SD cards at 24Mbps with 4:2:0 color sampling. Uncompressed video can also be output directly to external recorders via an integrated HDMI terminal, complete with embedded timecode data.

The EOS C100 also offers highly flexible storage, recording to two SD card slots. Users can record to both cards simultaneously with Double Slot Recording or use Relay Recording to automatically switch across memory cards when the one in use becomes full. In-camera down-conversion also allows operators to convert HD footage stored on one card to SD resolution on the other – ideal for operators who want to reduce the size or resolution of footage before transferring or web hosting.

The EOS C100 includes support for 24/25/30p and 50/60i frame rates offers flexibility, and an ISO range of 320-20,000 provides extensive exposure control and low noise in all lighting conditions. A new Wide Dynamic Range gamma setting makes it possible to shoot in demanding, high contrast situations – achieving a dynamic range of up to 800% without the need for extensive colour grading in post-production. Additionally, Canon Log Gamma enables the capture of high quality video rich in exposure latitude and dynamic range, and ensures footage has a consistent look and feel when used alongside other Cinema EOS cameras in multi-camera shoots.

Easy operation for single users

As well as full manual control, the EOS C100 integrates a range of new automatic features to support independent operators such as documentary makers or news shooters. A new One Shot AF button enables users to instantly check focus, with the central image area automatically checked prior to recording. Push Auto Iris evaluates exposure and makes any required adjustments before shooting, while new Auto White Balance uses the power of Canon’s DIGIC DV III image processor to detect and balance color information – allowing operators to focus on the story in front of them.

Audio

The EOS C100 also offers professionally-optimised audio and connectivity, supporting the capture of Dolby Digital AC3 or 16-bit Linear PCM audio at 48 kHz – the high quality signal required for professional broadcast content. A stereo microphone is built into the camera’s detachable handle, alongside audio control dials and two XLR terminals which enable users to connect to external microphones and other sources. The camera also features a new lockable HDMI terminal that ensures cables remain securely attached to the input during shooting