Canal+ Installs SSL System T Audio Consoles

BOULOGNE, FRANCE—A new facility-wide network for the Canal Factory facility of Canal+ has been installed, featuring a number of Solid State Logic systems. The facility has added four large-scale SSL System T broadcast audio production systems, an SSL L500 Live console and SSL Network I/O interfaces. All of these systems are connected through a high-capacity, redundant Dante AoIP network that shares the Canal Factory IP infrastructure.

The pair of 64-fader, 3.5-bay main System T control surfaces are split amongst Canal Factory’s two audio control rooms, as well as PC-based T-SOLSA control software with a 16-fader panel connected to one Tempest Audio Engine, plus an additional 16-fader 1.5-bay pre-mix/back-up surface connected to another Tempest engine. Dante system-wide routing can be controlled directly from the consoles, or through the control system panel in each room.

SSL’s OCP network handles communication between the Tempest Engines, which are located in the facility’s machine room. The machine room also houses SSL Network I/Os: SDI-MADI and Network I/O: AES units on the Dante network, plus Dante services and control servers. SSL Network I/O SB 8:8 stageboxes are also used for flexible analogue I/O.

Canal Factory uses the SSL L500 consoles for a music pre-mix facility. The L500’s audio input is from the stage via MADI, and the console feeds the main Dante network.

Canal Factory houses French premium subscription channel Canal+ and free to air channel C8.