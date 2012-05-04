Canadian broadcasters add IP newsgathering capability with Dejero LIVE+

Many of Canada's largest broadcasters, including CTV/Bell Media, Rogers Media and CBC, have begun using Dejero LIVE+ bonded wireless transmission systems for field contribution of news via cellular phone service, the company announced prior to the 2012 NAB Show in mid-April.

The platform is helping the Canadian broadcasters to increase their live and recorded video content contribution.

"Canadians depend on CTV News to deliver the highest quality video to their televisions, computers, tablets and smartphones," said Jonathan Kay, senior director of news production at CTV News/Bell Media. According to Kay, the Dejero LIVE+ platform has become "an integral part" of the broadcaster's worldwide newsgathering system.

Rogers Media is leveraging the Dejero Live+ System as a key component of its newsgathering operations in Canada, said Frank Bruno, Rogers VP of engineering and operations. The IP newsgathering system is being used increasingly at Rogers to put news teams into the field to contribute stories in a flexible, affordable way.

The Dejero LIVE+ Platform is a line of centrally managed products that enable broadcasters to transmit HD or SD live video via cellular networks, using a variety of mobile devices from any location.