Cameras at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS -- Camera makers will show 4K single sensor imager cameras that chase two different sets of customers: the highest-end digital cinematographers and those with considerably lower budgets. New ENG/EFP cameras will also be introduced for the local news and documentary crews.

Arri will unveil its Alexa XT (Xtended Technology) cameras with new features inspired by feedback from professional users. The Alexa XT, Alexa XT M, Alexa XT Plus and Alexa XT studio cameras will replace all previous models except for the original Alexa, which is getting a software upgrade.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera Blackmagic Design is holding its new product news until the show, but is expected to demo v.1.2 software for its Backmagic Cinema Camera, now including time lapse recording, aperture indicator when using compatible EF lenses, as well as ExFAT formatting for SSD disks.

Canon will showcase its Cinema EOS C500 and the Cinema EOS C500 PL. Both can originate 4K (4,096 x 2,160-pixel) resolution digital motion imagery with uncompressed RAW output for external recording. The company will also spotlight its compact, lightweight Canon EOS-1DC.

For-A will demo its FT-One camera which captures high-speed images (up to 900 fps) in full 4K resolution and captures images as uncompressed raw data on the system’s internal memory, and also stores the data on hot-swappable SSD cartridges.

Grass Valley LDX Camera Grass Valley will mark the NAB debut of its LDX line of its Xensium- FT-based camera systems, consisting of the LDX Première, LDX Elite, and LDX WorldCam. The company will also premier its XCU WorldCam eXchangeable camera control unit that’s designed as a pre-mounted and pre-wired cradle for easy camera “slide-in” and “slide-out.”

Hitachi will introduce the SK-HD2200 full-body HD production camera with 1,100 TV line resolution and 3 Gbps signal handling from end-to-end. Also look for the new Z-HD6000 CMOS studio camera, SK-HD1500 slo-mo HD camera, HV-HD33 compact 3-MOS sensor POV HD camera, SK-HD1200 studio/EFP camera, SK-HD1000 dockable camera, and the Z-HD5000 studio and field camera.

Ikegami will showcase its HDK-97A 16-bit portable HD companion-camera that supports 1080i/720p and 3Gbps signals. It employs advanced progressive AIT CCD imagers and an all-new 3G digital video processing system. Also showing will be the HDK-97C with 2.5 megapixel 2/3-inch CMOS image sensors, and a SNR of 60dB or better, and Ikegami’s HDK-55 Unicam HD camera with 1080i 2.3 megapixel AIT CCDs and Quick EZ Focus and chromatic aberration correction. Ikegami will showcase its HDK-77EC2 HD native multiformat camera system with a new CMOS sensor to provide even better sensitivity and overall picture quality.

I-Movix will present its X10 Real- Time Continuous Ultra-Motion system, which delivers a continuous real-time output of up to 250 fps at native HD resolution and image quality. Also showing is the X10+ Real Time Continuous Ultra- Motion System, which operates in an extreme slow motion mode with frame rates up to 2,600 fps in 1080i50 mode or up to 5,600 fps in 720p60 mode. The company will also demo its new real-time automatic deflickering solution designed for SprintCam Vvs HD and X10 systems.

JVC will spotlight its GY-HM650 ProHD camera with a recent firmware update that adds support for Verizon 4G LTE modems connecting directly to the camera via USB to deliver HD footage to a broadcast facility.

Panasonic AW-HE60H pan/tilt/zoom camera Panasonic will showcase two integrated pan/tilt/zoom models, the AW-HE60H with HDMI and component outputs, and the AW-HE60S with HD/SDSDI and component outputs plus genlock. Both boast IP live video monitoring for remote preview and control, and a night mode for shooting in extremely low-light with infrared illumination.

Sony will highlight its F65 with 8K sensor and the new F55 and F5 cameras. The company will also showcase its full line of 4K-related accessories for acquisition and production. Sony will also show its Super 35mm professional camcorders, including the NEX-FS100, NEX-FS700 and PMW-F3 models, along with the expanded family of XDCAM HD422 technologies which include the new PMW-160 handheld camcorder that’s equipped with three 1/3-inch Exmor CMOS sensors

Vision Research, a developer of high-speed camera technology, will preview the next member of its Phantom product line and will show its latest camera models designed for TV and motion picture production, including the Phantom Flex, Phantom Miro LC320S and the Phantom v642.



