Camera Corps unveils SMPTE 3K Remote Link

Camera Corps introduced a new SMPTE 3K Remote Link at the 2012 NAB Show that allows any remotely controlled system in its product range to be operated over long distance via SMPTE 3K-standard hybrid electrical/optical cable.

The SMPTE 3K link consists of a base unit and remote unit. Powered by 110V or 240V AC, the base unit has an optical input for incoming video data. Electrical inputs allow direct connection of analog genlock video and audio-frequency control data. A loop-through connector is provided for the control data channel. Incoming video from the remote camera is accessible via two HD-SDI outputs.