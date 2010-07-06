Calrec to stop making analog mixing consoles

The digital audio revolution planted another milepost on June 28, with Calrec Audio announcing it will discontinue production of analog audio consoles as of Nov. 30, 2010. This speaks volumes about the broadcast market’s move to digital technologies, the acceptance of Calrec’s range of digital desks and concomitant reduction in demand for analog mixers. The decision was not surprising to industry observers. Calrec had already stopped manufacturing its T-Series and Q2 analog consoles.

However, the company is offering customers the opportunity to make final purchases of its S2, C2 and M3 analog consoles as well as associated modules and card assemblies. In keeping with the company's longstanding support policy, Calrec will continue to provide component spares and repair services for the S2, C2 and M3 consoles for a minimum of 10 years from shipment date. Should original components or parts become unavailable, Calrec will offer appropriate alternatives, including hardware/software solutions.

The company’s distributors will contact existing Calrec analog console customers to advise them of the details of the final-purchase offer and to assess their need for consoles, modules and cards. Questions can be addressed to Jim Wilmer, Calrec's director of sales for the Americas, via email or phone.