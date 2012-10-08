Calrec sets up West Coast shop

Looking to get closer to its expanding base of U.S. customers and provide hyper-local support, U.K.-based audio mixing console maker Calrec has opened a new sales and service office in Santa Clarita, CA. The new location will target broadcasters in the western, southeastern, and south central United States and western Canada.

The new California office is located at 26330 Diamond Place in Santa Clarita. Jake Halverson is the primary contact there.

As a result of this new expansion, an existing relationship between Bexel and Calrec will end, effective Nov. 30, with Calrec assuming all sales and support responsibilities. The two companies will continue a close relationship via Bexel's ongoing rental business. Bexel will retain stock of Calrec equipment as part of its rental inventory.

For customers in the eastern U.S., the company sells and services consoles via a relationship with New York-based Studio Consultants Inc. (SCI). Dave Letson, Calrec regional director of sales, said Calrec is investing in demo facilities to help train customers and freelancers.

Calrec also recently expanded its operations in the U.K. and added a new office in Singapore to support the company's effort across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Calrec APAC has also added distribution partners in China and Thailand through exclusive agreements with Henson Tech Corp (in Beijing), and Control Devices (Siam) Co. Ltd., based in Bangkok.