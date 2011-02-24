Calrec Audio to feature new Hydra2 Operator software

At the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Calrec Audio will make the U.S. debut of its Hydra2 Operator, or H2O, a new, remotely accessible management system that enhances the flexibility of its Hydra2 network router.

H2O enables the user to control the Hydra2 network independently from any console control surface. Users can set up routes and configure access rights to all desks on a given network as well as enter networkwide I/O boxes and port labels for easy identification. H2O offers the ability to arrange ports into folders, which makes finding them quicker and easier, and also provides central management of network synchronization.

The new software uses Web technologies to allow network access from any tablet, laptop or PC with a browser. This makes it compatible with all major operating systems, including Windows, Linux and OS X.

See Calrec at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C1746.