CableLabs Uses StormTest Development Center



ATLANTA and LOUISVILLE, COLO.: S3 Group said CableLabs is using its StormTest Development Center to support automated testing of interactive TV applications at their Louisville, Colo., headquarters.



CableLabs has integrated StormTest Development Center to interface with its ETV Activity Reporting System (EARS), a solution that monitors enhanced TV streams at the operator headend. By connecting StormTest Development Center to EARS, Enhanced Binary Interchange Format applications can be tested quickly and effectively to ensure a quality user experience. As EBIF applications continue to proliferate, providing an ever-growing number of interactive applications for digital TV subscribers, it is vital that such innovative new apps be tested accurately and quickly.



S3 Group has also installed a StormTest evaluation system at CableLabs in order to help automate User Agent test cases.



