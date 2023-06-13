CableLabs to Begin DOCSIS 4.0 Modem Certification

LOUISVILLE, Co.—CableLabs and Kyrio have announced the availability of CableLabs Certification for DOCSIS 4.0 cable modems and that starting June 26, manufacturers will be able to submit cable modems for DOCSIS 4.0 compliance testing.

This certification is an essential component of ensuring interoperability, maintaining quality standards, and instilling customer confidence, the cable industry R&D consortium reported.

DOCSIS 4.0 technology has been developed by CableLabs to enable the next generation of broadband over cable’s hybrid fiber coax (HFC) networks, delivering symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds while supporting high reliability, high security and low latency.

DOCSIS 4.0 technology supports up to 10 Gbps speeds downstream capacity and up to 6 Gbps upstream capacity, easily allowing for multi-gigabit symmetric services over HFC networks.

The higher upstream speeds are important for such growing applications as interactive video conferencing, remote learning and health care applications, IoT and virtual reality.