CableLabs to Begin DOCSIS 4.0 Modem Certification
Starting June 26, manufacturers will be able to submit cable modems for DOCSIS 4.0 compliance testing
LOUISVILLE, Co.—CableLabs and Kyrio have announced the availability of CableLabs Certification for DOCSIS 4.0 cable modems and that starting June 26, manufacturers will be able to submit cable modems for DOCSIS 4.0 compliance testing.
This certification is an essential component of ensuring interoperability, maintaining quality standards, and instilling customer confidence, the cable industry R&D consortium reported.
DOCSIS 4.0 technology has been developed by CableLabs to enable the next generation of broadband over cable’s hybrid fiber coax (HFC) networks, delivering symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds while supporting high reliability, high security and low latency.
DOCSIS 4.0 technology supports up to 10 Gbps speeds downstream capacity and up to 6 Gbps upstream capacity, easily allowing for multi-gigabit symmetric services over HFC networks.
The higher upstream speeds are important for such growing applications as interactive video conferencing, remote learning and health care applications, IoT and virtual reality.
CableLabs is offering an informational Zoom session on Wednesday, June 28, at 11:00 am MDT. During this event, you’ll be able to review the details of the DOCSIS 4.0 Certification Program and participate in a Q&A. No registration is required. To attend, use this link.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
By Phil Kurz