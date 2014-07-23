C Spire Selects Amino for IPTV Rollout

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company, has selected Amino’s Intel-based IPTV platform for the rollout of entertainment services across its 1 Gbps consumer broadband Internet access network.



The company will deploy Amino’s Live Advanced Media Centre and A140 devices as part of a triple-play offering including broadband, telephone and HD television services targeting customers in several Mississippi cities and towns.



This will be the latest deployment of the Live platform and was secured with one of Amino’s North American distributors, AMT.



Powered by the Intel dual core Atom processor, the Live is Amino’s latest generation home media hub for multiscreen and multistream delivery around the home. It is said to manage catch-up TV, video-on-demand, social- and user-generated content.



In addition to PVR and Wi-Fi capability, the Live Advanced Media Platform can also record up to seven channels and then play out content securely over the home network.