C-Band Hearing Scheduled for the House

WASHINGTON—A hearing on C-band spectrum, titled “Repurposing the C-Band to Benefit All Americans,” has been scheduled by the House’s Energy & Committee and its Communications & Technology Subcommittee for Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m.

The use of the C-band spectrum in the 3.7-4.2 GHz band is currently used by broadcasters and satellite operators, but is being considered for possible use by 5G.

“The FCC must repurpose the C-band in a manner that promotes competition, spurs the 5G revolution and yields revenue for important priorities here at home,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J), Energy & Commerce Committee chairman, and Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), chairman of the Communications & Technology Subcommittee, in a joint statement. “There may be a need for legislation to reduce uncertainty and benefit Americans.

“What we don’t want is the Federal Communications Commission to become mired in litigation that slows 5G deployment. We must ensure the American people benefit from this process, and we look forward to discussing these important issues at the hearing next week.”

