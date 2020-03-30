C-Band Auction Still on for December, FCC Says

WASHINGTON—There are no plans to postpone the December C-band auction because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to what a senior FCC official told TV Technology sister publication B&C on background.

The FCC will auction 280 MHz of C-band spectrum that was previously used by satellite operators to deliver network programming to broadcasters and cable operators so it can be used for advanced wireless.

The 3.5 GHz (CBRS) auction was previously moved from its schedule start time in June to July because of the pandemic. The FCC official told B&C that there was still plenty of “bandwidth and time” for the C-band auction. However, an adjustment to the timeline is still on the table in the event of a “compelling reason.”