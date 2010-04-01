BYU Adds HD Mobile Production Facility



Miranda Technologies recently announced that Brigham Young University, owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has added a new 51-foot mobile production truck for high-definition program origination and capture. The unit incorporates routing, interfacing and monitoring systems from Miranda.



“BYU Broadcasting is a long-term and very satisfied owner of Nvision routing systems, and so we made a comfortable decision to go with Miranda products for the truck’s routing infrastructure,” said Brandon Smith, chief technology officer at BYU Broadcasting.



The truck was constructed by systems integrator Diversified Systems and features eight high-definition cameras. It includes an Nvision 8288 video router configured for 144x288 operation, and an Nvision 7256 audio router set up for 240x224. Miranda’s Densité signal processing and interface modules are used extensively, with more than 150 cards deployed. The Miranda iControl monitoring system is used to provide a graphical representation of signal paths through the truck. A total of 13 Kaleido-X16 multiviewers were installed along with an XEdit layout editor to manage picture monitoring and layout presentation.



